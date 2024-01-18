A little boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a van in Hucknall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Watnall Road yesterday (Wednesday).

The road was closed in both directions from Ruffs Drive and past Daniels Way for a few hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Watnall Road, near the junction of Daniels Way, at 2.58pm after a child was struck by a van.

A two-year-old boy taken to hospital but his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.