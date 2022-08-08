UPDATE: Firefighters remain on scene at huge Ranskill blaze where more than 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles were on fire

The fire has caused a large black smoke plume which has been visible from miles around.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We are still at Ranskill and have the fire surrounded.

"Well done to firefighters who've managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby businesses and properties.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience and support.

“The smoke plume is now blowing in the opposite direction towards local villages due to the wind, so we want to remind people to continue to keep their doors and windows shut."

Firefighters have been at the scene since Friday and at the fire’s height there were 14 fire engines on scene.

Appliances from Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire have helped tackle the blaze the scene.

Firefighters, including crews from Hucknall, remain on scene at the huge Ranskill blaze. Photo: NFRS