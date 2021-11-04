UPDATE: Police incident cleared but Annesley Road remains closed to through traffic causing more delays for drivers

The road was first closed yesterday morning (Wednesday) when officers were called to the scene at around 9.50am following a crash between two vehicles.

Both sides of Annesley Road between Ogle Street and Tesco Express were blocked with drivers being asked to avoid the area while officers investigated.

Four people were believed to have been hurt and were taken to hospital for treatment and police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Annesley Road remains closed this morning

This morning, all the police closure signs have gone from the area where the incident occurred.

However, motorists still face delays as, further along, the road is still partly closed while Severn Trent carries out repair work.

The Dispatch has contacted the police for an update.