VIDEO: Heartbroken parents of 23-year-old daughter killed in horror crash issue drink drive warning

The heartbroken parents of a “gorgeous and caring” daughter who was killed in a drink drive crash in Nottinghamshire are urging drivers not to take the risk.

Dominique Wright, 23, from Southwell, was a passenger in a van driven by her boyfriend when it left the A612 Nottingham Road and hit a tree.

Dominique, described by her family and friends as a “bubbly and outgoing” person who “loved Christmas”, died at the scene of the crash on October 30 2016.

Her 24-year-old boyfriend was jailed for two years and banned from driving for four years when he appeared at court in September this year having pleaded guilty to causing Dominique’s death by careless driving and driving with alcohol over the prescribed limit.

Her father, David, said: “Dominique was a gorgeous, bubbly and very caring person who was really well loved by her family and friends.

“She was the life and soul of the party and was the sort of person who would do anything for anybody.

“The last time I saw her I think I kissed her on the cheek or forehead and I said ‘see you later darling, love you’ and she said the same back.”

Now facing the prospect of their second Christmas without Dominique, her family is urging drivers to consider the devastating and wide-reaching consequences of drink and drug driving before they take the wheel.

David added: “You don’t want anyone to feel like we do and go through what we have. It’s such a horrendous thing which none of us will ever recover from.

“It’s just not worth taking the risk and you shouldn’t let anyone else take it. It’s such a fine line between life and death - it takes a split second, a slight miscalculation or a stupid decision and people’s lives are changed forever.

“Drink and drug driving destroys people’s lives. It has such a massive impact on the families and friends of the victims and the drivers involved and also on the emergency services who deal with serious and fatal road collisions on our roads.

“We just hope no-one else has to go through what we have. We’re at the epicentre of it but it’s hundreds of people who have been deeply affected.”

Earlier this month Nottinghamshire Police launched a new educational campaign, in partnership with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, raising awareness of the dangers and consequences of drink driving as well as the other ‘Fatal 4’ offences - speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving.

Revellers in Mansfield, Newark and NottinghaM, were invited to take part in some sobriety tests which including them being challenged to try on a pair of beer googles and walk in a straight line, simulating how alcohol can affect your reactions.

PC Adam Taylor, of the East Midlands Operational Support Services (EMOpSS), said: “Driving while affected by drink or drugs is wholly unacceptable and a crime.

“There are massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime in terms of the potential loss of their job, relationship and freedom to drive.

“More importantly, if you drink and drive the risk of being involved in a serious collision increases hugely and the risk of suffering the worst of injuries in a collision doesn’t differentiate, no matter whether you are with your partner, your parents or your children.

“I would ask people to consider whether the risk of living with those consequences is worth a glass of wine or pint of beer?”

He added: “We can all play a part in stopping it. If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you ring us and report them.

“Call us on 101 or 999 if there’s an immediate threat to life or property. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We will be relentless in pursuing those who think it’s acceptable to drive while affected by drink or drugs and any drivers who commit the ‘Fatal 4’ offences throughout our region can expect to be dealt with robustly.”