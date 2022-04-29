Bank holiday weather looks promising for Hucknall and Bulwell after a mixed weekend

The Met Office says high-pressure has been largely dominant over the UK in recent days, bringing a good deal of dry, fine weather and some sunny spells.

Any early mist and fog patches on Saturday will clear to leave a dry and largely sunny day.

However, cloud will increase from the north west later in the day, with rain spreading in overnight.

Maximum temperature will be 17deg.

Sunday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first but these will ease later.

Bank holiday Monday should be brighter and warmer but it will also be cloudy at times with the occasional shower possible.

For hay fever sufferers, pollen levels, both grass and airborne, are expected to be high across parts of England over the next few days.

David Oliver, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

“The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the north west.

"This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

"A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”