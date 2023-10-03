News you can trust since 1904
Here is when October heatwave is set to hit Nottinghamshire including Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall, Worksop and Eastwood

Nottinghamshire residents can look forward to a sunny weekend – with highs of 23° expected in some parts of the county.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
The weather for the first few days of October in Nottinghamshire seems more like a summer holiday forecast.

After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.

Below is a full weather forecast for the October heatwave expected this weekend in Nottinghamshire – according to BBC.

Mansfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 22°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Ashfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 22°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Hucknall

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and light winds with highs of 22°

Worksop

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 20°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°

Eastwood

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 20°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

