Here is when October heatwave is set to hit Nottinghamshire including Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall, Worksop and Eastwood
The weather for the first few days of October in Nottinghamshire seems more like a summer holiday forecast.
After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.
Below is a full weather forecast for the October heatwave expected this weekend in Nottinghamshire – according to BBC.
Mansfield
Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°
Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 22°
Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°
Hucknall
Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°
Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°
Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and light winds with highs of 22°
Worksop
Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 20°
Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 23°
Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°
Eastwood
Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 20°
Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°
Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°