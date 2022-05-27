Here's what we can expect the weather to throw at us this weekend

So this weekend is painting a similar picture – with cloud and brief appearances from the sun.

Of the two, Saturday looks the better – with glorious sunshine if you’re an early-riser but turning to cloud from around 9am. The sun will re-emerge from around midday until 4pm, although we can expect cloudy spells as well.

We’re looking at highs of 16C, dropping to around 9C in the late evening.

Here's what to expect this weekend

Sunday is altogether cloudier, with highs of just 12C.

Next week is also offering a mixed bag, with sunshine and showers for the first part of the week.