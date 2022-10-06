Largely dry weekend ahead for Hucknall and Bulwell

This evening (Thursday) will see clear spells before cloud thickens from the west later on.

It will remain mainly dry and mild but windy at times and a few spots of rain or isolated showers are possible in the early hours.

Tomorrow (Friday), will see bright spells in morning with isolated showers before cloud builds throughout the morning and a band of heavy rain pushes south-eastwards during the afternoon..

A mainly fine and dry weekend lies ahead for Hucknall and Bulwell

A few sharp showers will follow and it will remain breezy but also feel warm with a maximum temperature 18deg C.

Saturday should be sunny and mostly dry with very isolated showers and lighter winds.

Increasingly hazy sunshine on Sunday, before strong winds and rain spread erratically south-eastward later.