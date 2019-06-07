Met Office issues yellow weather warning as Storm Miguel set to batter Nottinghamshire

If you had outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to cancel them, as a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and floods.

The warning is in place for some parts of Nottinghamshire as Storm Miguel is set to batter the county as it travels up throughout UK from Spain.

The warning is in place from 2pm until 11pm today.

The Met Office warns that the storm may cause some travel disruption and interruption to power supplies.

Five day weather forecast

According to the Met Office the rain could be here to stay.

Saturday - Light rain, highs of 14C, lows of 9C.

Sunday - Sunny intervals, highs of 17C, lows of 9C.

Monday - Light showers, highs of 17C, lows of 10C.

Tuesday - Light rain, highs of 14C, lows of 9C.

Wednesday - Cloudy, highs of 14C, lows 9C.