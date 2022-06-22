Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms issued for Hucknall and Bulwell

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thurderstorms across Nottinghamshire for Thursday, June 23, with the warning in place from 10am to midnight.

The weather experts say thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

However, Hucknall and Bulwell should enjoy another warm sunny day for most of Thursday with rain not expected to hit the area until the evening.

Friday is then unsettled with sunshine and showers throughout the day.