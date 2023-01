Notts snow alert - hour by hour forecast as Met Office predicts Hucknall's first snowfall of 2023

Weather experts from the Met Office believe there will be sleet showers and snowfall in the area on Monday, January 16, and Tuesday, January 17.

Temperatures are set to drop to lows of -1C on Sunday night and remain low for most of next week.

This is the latest BBC forecast for Notts, as of Wednesday, January 11.

Lorries stuck on the A515 after heavy snow fell in the Peak District earlier this winter. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Monday, January 16:

6am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

7am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

8am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

9am – sunny intervals and a gentle breeze;

10am – sunny intervals and a gentle breeze;

11am – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

12 noon – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

1pm – sunny intervals and a gentle breeze;

2pm – light cloud and a gentle breeze;

3pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

4pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

5pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

6pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

7pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

8pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

9pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

10pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

11pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

Tuesday, January 17:

6am – light snow and a moderate breeze;

7am – light snow and a moderate breeze;

8am – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

9am – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

10am – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

11am – light snow and a moderate breeze;

12 noon – light snow and a moderate breeze;

1pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

2pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

3pm – light snow and a moderate breeze;

4pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

5pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

6pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

7pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

8pm – light snow showers and a gentle breeze;

9pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

10pm – light snow and a gentle breeze;

