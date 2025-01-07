Schools closed today: List of UK school closures after snow, ice and flooding causes disruption
A number of schools have now confirmed they will be closed today (January 7) due to the snow and icy weather affecting the UK.
Here’s all you need to know about snow days, including the schools which will be closed on January 7.
Is my school closed because of snow?
Schools have different ways of letting parents know of any updates, like their own apps or messaging services.
Sometimes decisions on closures can be made quite late if circumstances change.
The Department of Education advises parents to regularly check their email, school app or school social media accounts for any updates.
Who decides if schools should close?
Schools and other education settings have their own plans and policies on dealing with adverse weather conditions.
It’s up to schools to decide whether to open or close or based on their own risk assessment, taking local issues into account.
What should schools consider when deciding on closures?
Factors that could be considered when deciding whether a school should close include:
- Staffing levels
- Safety conditions
The safety of school buildings are taken into account, for example the temperature in the building.
If schools do decide to close, they should consider temporarily moving to remote learning until it’s safe to reopen.
What if it’s unsafe to travel to school in the snow and ice?
If a parent believes it’s unsafe to travel, they should inform the school as soon as possible with details on why their child can’t attend (in line with the school's absence policy).
Schools closed today
Bradford
Foxhill Primary School
Appleton Academy
Atlas Community Primary School
Baildon Church of England Primary School
Baildon Glen Primary School
Beckfoot Allerton Primary School and Nursery
Beckfoot Heaton Primary
Beckfoot Phoenix
Beckfoot School
Beckfoot Thornton
Beckfoot Upper Heaton
Beechcliffe Special School
Bingley Grammar School
Blakehill Primary School
Bowling Park Primary School
Brackenhill Primary School
Bradford Alternative Provision Academy
Bradford Forster Academy
Bradford Girls' Grammar School
Bradford Schools Online
Bronte Girls Academy
Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College Academy
Byron Primary School
Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for Children
Carlton Mills
Carrwood Primary School
Cavendish Primary School
Chellow Heights Special School
Christ Church Church of England Academy
Clayton St John CofE Primary School
Clayton Village Primary School
Co-op Academy Delius
Copthorne Primary School
Cottingley Village Primary School
Crossley Hall Primary School
Cullingworth Village Primary School
Denholme Primary School
Dixons Kings Academy
Dixons Music Primary
Fagley Primary School
Farfield Primary and Nursery School
Farnham Primary School
Feversham Girls Academy
Frizinghall Primary
Girlington Primary School
Grove House Primary School
Harden Primary School
Haworth Primary School
Hazelbeck Special School
Heaton St Barnabas' CofE Aided Primary School
High Park School
Hill Top CofE Primary School
Hollingwood Primary School
Home Farm Primary School
Horton Grange Primary School
Horton Park Primary School
Idle CofE Primary School
Ilkley Grammar
Ingrow Primary School
Iqra Primary Academy
Keelham Primary School
Keighley St Andrew's CofE Primary School and Nursery
Killinghall Primary
Knowleswood Primary School
Lady Royd Primary School
Lapage Primary School and Nursery
Laycock Primary School
Lees Primary School
Ley Top Primary School
Lidget Green Primary School
Lilycroft Primary School
Long Lee Primary School
Lower Fields Primary Academy
Margaret McMillan Primary School
Marshfield Primary
Midland Road Nursery
Miriam Lord Primary School
Newby Primary
Oasis Academy Lister Park
Oldfield Primary School
Our Lady and St Brendan's Catholic Primary School
Our Lady of Victories Catholic School
Oxenhope CofE Primary School
Park Aspire Alternative Provision Academy
Parkside School
Poplars Farm Primary
Sandal Primary School
Shibden Head Primary Academy
Shipley CofE Primary School
Southmere Primary Academy
St Anne's Catholic Primary School
St Anthony's Catholic Primary School (Clayton)
St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic College
St Cuthbert & The First Martyrs' Catholic Primary
St John the Evangelist Catholic Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Bradford)
St Luke's CofE Primary School
St Matthew's Catholic Primary School
St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy
St Paul's CofE Primary School
St Philip's CofE Primary School
St William's Catholic Primary School
St Winefride's Catholic Primary Academy
St. Clare's Catholic Primary School
Stanbury Village School
Thackley Primary School
The Academy At St. James
The Holy Family Catholic School
Thornton Primary School
Thorpe Primary
Victoria Primary School
Westbourne Primary School
Westminster Church of England Primary Academy
Whetley Academy
Woodside Academy
Worth Valley Primary School
Lancashire
Sir John Thursby Community College, Burnley
Gisburn Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
Salesbury Church of England Primary School, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School, Pendle
Barrowford School, Pendle
Barrowford St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Pendle
Bradley Primary School, Pendle
Lomeshaye Junior School, Pendle
Marsden Community Primary School, Pendle
Nelson St Philip's Church of England Primary School
Nelson Walverden Primary School
Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit
Reedley Primary School
Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
Northern Primary School
Wakefield
Evolve Academy
Highfield School
Horbury Academy
Horbury Primary Academy
Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary
Middlestown Primary Academy
Oakfield Park School
South Ossett Infants Academy
Southdale CE (VC) Junior School
Merseyside
The Mosslands School, Wirral
St John Plessington, Wirral
Co-op Academy Portland, Wirral
Weatherhead High School, Wirral
South Wirral High School, Wirral
The Oldershaw School, Wirral
The Prescot School, Prescot
Northern Ireland
Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road, BT47 3QZ
St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road, BT79 7QP
Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, 92 Ervey Road, Tamnaherin, BT47 3AU
Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ
Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR
Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Road, BT82 0PH
You can find out the status of your child’s school by checking your postcode on the Gov.uk website.
We will be updating this page with any further school closures across the UK.
