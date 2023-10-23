Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eat Midlands Railway’s (EMR)’s website reports services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton, Shireoaks and Creswell, are now running full through to Worksop again, after services were suspended between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop throughout the weekend.

Mainline services between Nottingham and London that were affected by flooding and a subsequent landslip, are now running again, as are services between Sheffield and London that run through Chesterfield and Derby after a weekend where the route was suspended much of the time.

Regional services between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield and Nottingham and Leicester are running, athough some minor disruption is still expected and not all services will run.

Services between Nottingham and Liverpool Lime Street have also resumed but are diverting between Nottingham and Chesterfield.

EMR said: “Over the weekend there was significant damage to railway infrastructure, with track and signalling cables underwater and damage caused by the flow of water. Network Rail have had teams out across our routes inspecting the damage, and carrying out essential repairs.

“If you were affected by the route closures over the weekend your EMR tickets for October 20, 21 and 22 will be accepted on EMR services until the end of Tuesday, October 24.

“We expect that services will be extremely busy once we are able to run normally.

"We do advise that you continue to check before travelling, and allow extra time to complete your journey.”