Advice on keeping safe in the heat, including how to stay cool and knowing the symptoms of heatstroke.

Parts of the UK are expected to experience high temperatures over the coming days.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to peak on Monday June 30, with temperatures to exceed 30°C in some places.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alerts are currently in place for Yorkshire and The Humber, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London, the South East and the South West.

Here’s some information on keeping safe in the heat.

NHS sun safety tips

The NHS says to keep safe in hot weather, you should:

spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm

never burn

cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses

take extra care with children

use at least factor 30 sunscreen

What can I do to stay cool and safe in hot weather?

The UKHSA advises doing the following to keep cool when the weather is warm:

if you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening

keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake

check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you

know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and Heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats and cannot cool down. Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical attention if you cool down within 30 minutes. If you do not take action to cool down, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke.

Common symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

tiredness

weakness

feeling faint

headache

muscle cramps

feeling or being sick

heavy sweating

intense thirst

Heatstroke is where the body is no longer able to cool down and the body temperature becomes dangerously high.

Common symptoms of heatstroke include:

confusion

lack of co-ordination

fast heartbeat

fast breathing or shortness of breath

hot skin that is not sweating

seizures

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you think someone has heatstroke you should dial 999 and then try to cool them down.