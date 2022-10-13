Unsettled weekend ahead for Hucknall and Bulwell
Hucknall and Bulwell can expect unsettled weather this weekend, the Met Office says.
Tomorrow (Friday) will start largely dry and bright but outbreaks of showery rain, some heavy locally, will move southeastwards during the afternoon
Maximum temperature 16 deg C.
Saturday and Sunday will see changeable conditions, with showers or longer spells of rain on both days, punctuated by some drier and brighter interludes.
Possibly a spell of wet and windy weather will move northeastwards on Monday and it will turn milder.