Unsettled weekend ahead for Hucknall and Bulwell

Tomorrow (Friday) will start largely dry and bright but outbreaks of showery rain, some heavy locally, will move southeastwards during the afternoon

Maximum temperature 16 deg C.

Saturday and Sunday will see changeable conditions, with showers or longer spells of rain on both days, punctuated by some drier and brighter interludes.

Unsettled weather is forecast for Hucknall and Bulwell for the rest of this week