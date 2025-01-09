Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows planes navigating the snowy conditions, as the Met Office issues new snow and ice warnings.

Fresh weather warnings have been issued, with snow, ice and fog forecast across southern England, Wales, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland on Thursday.

Manchester Airport temporarily closed both runways on January 9 due to heavy snowfall - its fourth closure in five days.

Flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled as crews worked to clear snow, with passengers facing significant disruption.

An overturned car by the side of the road on Beeley Moor above Chesterfield. | Villager Jim / SWNS

Snow and ice warnings remain in effect across the UK, which recorded its coldest night this winter, with temperatures dropping as low as -12.4°C.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland until 10am on January 10.

A yellow warning for ice covers Derbyshire, North West England, Northern Ireland, Wales and the West Midlands until 10am on January 10.

A yellow warning for ice is in place for Lincolnshire, the East of England, North East England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Yorkshire and Humber until 10am on January 10.