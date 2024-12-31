Weather: Yellow weather warning for wind in Nottinghamshire on New Year's Day
On New Year's Eve (Tuesday, December 31), the Nottinghamshire will see persistent rain gradually spread southward across all areas overnight.
The rain may be heavy at times, especially over the western hills.
It will be generally windy, although winds will noticeably ease in northern counties as the night progresses.
The temperature is expected to drop, reaching 4°C.
On New Year's Day, (Wednesday, January 1, 2025), residents across the region can expect cloudy conditions and rain, which will gradually clear.
Afterward, it will become drier and brighter for a time.
However, further rain and showers will spread south, with some snow likely, mainly over the hills.
Conditions may be breezy or windy at times, with a maximum temperature of 6°C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Much colder with widespread overnight frosts, which could be severe.
Mainly dry with plenty of sunshine expected during the day, with generally light winds.
For regular weather updates, visit: www.metoffice.gov.uk
Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, explained: “A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather.
“Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week, demonstrating that it is a complicated weather forecast at the moment.
“Although we know today and tomorrow will see heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, plus some snow in parts of Scotland, it’s Wednesday’s weather where there is less confidence.”
