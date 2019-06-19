What's in store for Wednesday's weather in the East Midlands?

An early cloudy start to today (Wednesday, June 19) is expected to clear to make way for some sunny spells and showers across the East Midlands.

Forecasters at The Met Office predict that the East Midlands will see a cloudy morning with some rain, which will gradually become brighter during the afternoon to make way for a mixture of sunshine and occasional showers.

More rain should clear.

Overnight we should see spells of sunshine at first, and dry overnight with some "lengthy clear periods" developing.

Despite being placed in a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, it looks like the East Midlands is set to avoid most of the bad weather.

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday said: "Cloudy during the morning with some outbreaks of rain at times. Gradually becoming brighter this afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and occasional showers, some heavy. Light winds. Maximum temperature 20C.

"Spells of sunshine at first this evening with any showers dying out. Then dry overnight with some lengthy clear periods developing. Minimum temperature 7C."

The forecast for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend added: "Sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday. Some of these showers may be heavy in places before gradually dying out during the afternoon. Light westerly winds. Dry overnight with clear periods. Maximum temperature 20C.

"Sunny spells and further isolated showers on Friday. Dry on Saturday with long sunny periods, then dry and bright but becoming cloudier on Sunday."