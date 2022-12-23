On Christmas Eve, there will be bright spells and some scattered heavy showers throughout the day and night.

It will be rather windy with scattered showers on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

There will be colder weather and more wind on Boxing Day with showers, possibly wintry on hills.

It is probably going to be windy and rainy on Christmas Day in Hucknall

So could it be a white Christmas? Probably not in Hucknall as it is set to be a cloudy and wet Christmas for much of the UK s it stands.

David Oliver, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

Advertisement

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.

Advertisement

“There is some uncertainty about the timing of colder air from the North-West, but it looks like this will introduce some snow showers to the north-west of Scotland late on Christmas Day.”