The equinox marks a big shift in the seasons for the UK 🍂

The 2025 autumn equinox is here, meaning summer is officially over

This means that the day and night will be almost identical in length on Monday, experts say

But the nights will get longer and colder from here on out

This time of year is associated with seasonal celebrations - which you can take part at home in too

From today, our daylight hours will start to shrink - and the nights will grow longer and colder.

Monday (September 22) marks the date of the 2025 autumn equinox across the UK, also considered the astronomical end of the summer season. As such, it is traditionally a time of change, one of great significance to many people.

But what exactly causes the seasons to change at this time of year? We’ve checked out what the Royal Observatory in Greenwich has to say on the astronomical front. But we’ve also taken a look at how Glastonbury’s Information Centre - with the town being one of the UK’s longstanding spiritual hubs - recommends people across the country mark the occasion.

Here’s what they had to say:

Celebrating the harvest and taking in the changes of the season are both ways you can celebrate the autumn equinox | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

What is the autumn equinox all about – and when exactly is it?

According to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, the autumn equinox takes place at some point in September each year, with 2025’s arriving today, on September 22. More precisely, the exact moment of the equinox will be at about 7.20pm this evening in the UK.

Because the Earth is slightly tilted on its axis, the Sun will usually be lighting and warming up either the northern or southern hemisphere more depending on where the Earth is along its orbit. “However, at two points in the year the Sun will illuminate the northern and southern hemispheres equally. These are known as the equinoxes,” the Observatory’s experts add.

This means that the day and night will be almost equal in length on the day of the equinox. It also means that the days will start to grow gradually shorter from Tuesday. Other, similar times of year which mark points on the astronomical calendar include the spring equinox, as well as the winter and summer solstices.

Across the northern hemisphere, the September equinox is considered by many to mark the end of summer and beginning of autumn, based on the astronomical calendar. As such, the date has all sorts of traditions associated with it. These include Higan in Japan, a time to remember deceased relatives, and Mabon – a modern Pagan ritual.

Five ways you can celebrate

1. Share a meal with your loved ones

One of the central themes of the autumn equinox has historically been celebrating the harvest, the Glastonbury Information Centre writes in its guidance for celebrating the occasion. This was often done with feasts.

“You can organise a seasonal dinner with family and friends,” they added. “Savour the flavours of autumn by incorporating seasonal foods from wherever you live. Here in Somerset we have an abundance of delicious apples.”

2. Take a nature walk

As the astronomical date marks the start of autumn, there’s no better time to fully appreciate the beauty of the changing season – from the changing leaves to the chill in the air, they continued. “This connects us directly to what is happening in nature at this time of year.”

3. A moment of self-reflection

According to the Glastonbury Information Centre, the equinox also acts as a reminder to strive for better balance in your life. It recommends taking some time today to reflect on the areas of your life where you need to seek it.

4. Practice gratitude

It’s also a time for showing your appreciation for the things you do have. After all, in the US, thanksgiving is also celebrated in autumn.

“Take a moment each day to be thankful for simple blessings that surround you,” the centre added. “It can be a moment of sunshine on a rainy day, or a smile from a stranger.”

5. Let go of something that’s holding you back

As with any time of reflection, it’s also worth looking inwards at what might be holding you back in your life – whether it be “old habits, negative thought patterns or items that no longer serve you”.

“Just as trees shed their leaves in preparation for winter, consider what you need to release in your life.”

Interested in learning more about the astronomical calendar, or other exciting space events coming up soon? Check out some of our other coverage. You can find out more about this year’s harvest moon online here – as well as when the UK will see its next eclipse.