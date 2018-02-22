What’s being planned in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

Single-storey rear and two-storey side extensions and roof lights to rear elevation – 17 Kent Avenue, Westwood;

Plant equipment – Aldi, Station Road, Sutton;

Change of use of land to car park – Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society, Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton;

Single-storey side and rear extension and loft conversion with dormer window to rear elevation – 95 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton;

One-and-a-half-storey side extension, porch to front elevation and conservatory to rear elevation – 203 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

Approval of details reserved by condition five of permission V/2016/0439 – Unit 2, Farmwell Lane, Sutton;

Two-storey side extension and replace door with window to rear elevation – 29 Woodland Avenue, Huthwaite;

Approval of details reserved by condition two of permission V/2017/0507 – 2 Davy Close,

Linby;

Change of use from accountancy office to micropub – Beauvale Estates, 2 Yorke Street, Hucknall;

Change of use From convenience store to tattoo store and installation of external shutter box – 107, Annesley Road, Hucknall.