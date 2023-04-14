Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 584 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 581 on the week before.

Four more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, taking the deah toll to 1,072.

They are among 17,374 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

