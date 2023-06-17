Three more Covid deaths recorded in Ashfield and Nottingham
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 602 people had died in the area by June 1 – up from 601 on the week before.
Two more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll now stands at 1,088.
They are among 17,764deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.