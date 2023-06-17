News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Three more Covid deaths recorded in Ashfield and Nottingham

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 602 people had died in the area by June 1 – up from 601 on the week before.

Two more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll now stands at 1,088.

They are among 17,764deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.
A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.
Most Popular
Read More
Retired Bulwell teacher celebrates 'crazy' MBE honour at the age of 91

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.