Latest figures from the coronavirus dashboard show a total of 602 people had died in the area by June 1 – up from 601 on the week before.

Two more deaths were recorded in Nottingham city, where the death toll now stands at 1,088.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are among 17,764deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.