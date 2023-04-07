12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Marcia Grant, 60, has been described by her family as “warm, loving and a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend”. (Photo: South Yorkshire Police)

A 12 year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 60 year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Wednesday. The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

The boy will appear in Sheffield Youth Court on Friday where he will be formally charged, confirmed South Yorkshire Police. The woman has been named as Marcia Grant and her family described her as a “pillar of the community”.

“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit,” said Ms. Grant’s family in a statement.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the Family try to come to terms with this enormous loss,” the family added.

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area. Mrs Grant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place.