Can you spot all the ways employees are wasting money?

From blaring radiators beneath wide open windows, to half full dishwashers and an unholy amount of water being boiled for just one cup of coffee.

The visual puzzler comes as research found a third of employees admit to being more wasteful - from electricity to tea and coffee use - at work than they are at home.

The poll of 1,000 small business workers found half have left devices on standby instead of switching them off, 49 per cent kept unused equipment plugged in and 48 per cent have boiled the kettle with more water than needed

While 38 per cent have left lights switched on in empty rooms, and 37 per cent have printed things off they don’t need.

And nearly two in 10 (18 per cent) admit to having kept doors open unnecessarily when heating or cooling is on.

Further research found 35 per cent are less mindful of their energy use at work because they aren’t paying the bill.

While 49 per cent claim they are simply so busy during a typical working day, they just don’t have time to think about it.

Victoria Bacon, a director at Smart Energy GB, which commissioned the research, said: “Employees are more mindful of energy use at home but, understandably, at work, they have their mind on other things.

“The research shows there’s an opportunity for small businesses to bring staff on board when it comes to managing their energy use and encourage them to adopt more energy-saving behaviours in the workplace.

“One small thing owners can do is to get a smart meter installed as the data they provide can help businesses have more control over their energy spend, monitor their usage and identify where they can make cost savings.”

The research went on to find 12 per cent even shower in their office to save themselves the money on bills, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

But encouragingly for employers, 57 per cent reckon they’d be likely to call out a colleague they spotted being wasteful.

Employees are sympathetic to management issues though, with 40 per cent believing it is difficult for a company to track energy use.

And 73 per cent don’t know how much their employer currently spends on their monthly bills.

Victoria Bacon from Smart Energy GB, added: “It’s good to see that many employees are sympathetic to the challenges business owners face and are ready to encourage colleagues to keep an eye on their energy use.

“Being mindful of waste, and even making small changes, could save money on their employers’ energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment.”

Top 10 energy wastes at work:

Left printers and copiers on standby Kept unused equipment plugged in Boiled the kettle with more water than I needed Left lights on in empty rooms Printed things unnecessarily Used lifts instead of stairs for short trips Used personal heaters instead of central heating Kept doors open unnecessarily when heating or cooling was on Used too much lighting in naturally bright areas Failed to switch off meeting room projectors and screens