Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson. (Picture: Nottingham Panthers)

An ice hockey player who was injured in a "freak accident" in last night's Challenger Cup match has died.

Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson suffered a serious neck injury at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield yesterday (29 October). The game was called off and Johnson was rushed to hospital.

Now, the club has confirmed that the player has died.

The incident took place at yesterday's Challenger Cup game. (Picture from 2022)

In a statement, Nottingham Panthers said: "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) has postponed all matches across the UK today. "The thoughts of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and team-mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time," league officials said.