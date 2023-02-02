Vets have issued a fresh warning about the dangers of Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV), also known as Alabama Rot. The illness affects dogs although the actual causes of the illness are currently unknown.

The warning from Anderson Moores vets comes after a labrador in Berkshire died after being diagnosed with the illness. According to experts, cases of the illness are rarer in summer months compared to colder months.

According to the RSPCA , Alabama Rot damages the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys, which causes visible sores on the skin and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and ultimately kidney failure. They added that Since December 2012, a small number of cases have been seen throughout the UK.

James Walker, a vet at Anderson Moores , said: “We’re incredibly sorry to have to confirm Grace was a victim of CRGV. We have been at the forefront of research into CRGV for almost a decade and have witnessed first-hand the often-devastating effects of the disease.

“Treatment largely revolves around management of the sudden onset of kidney failure and, sadly, with our current understanding of the disease, is only successful in around 10% of cases. We’re advising owners across the country to remain calm but vigilant and seek advice from their local vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.”

There are some key symptoms to look out for which the RSPCA detail on their website. These are two typical signs:

Skin sores, visible swelling, red patch or skin defects not caused by a known injury. These skin lesions typically appear below the knee or elbow, and occasionally on the face or at the bottom of the chest or abdomen.

Changes in appetite - reduced appetite, drinking more, vomiting and lethargy are signs of acute kidney injury.