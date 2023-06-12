Aldi, Sainsbury’s & Lidl issue urgent “do not eat” warning as stores told to remove items including chocolate
Shoppers at Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Lidl have been issued an urgent “do not eat” warning after some products were recalled.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled several products affecting customers at Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl. The regulator has issued a “do not eat” warning over fears they could pose a risk to customers.
The recall includes chocolate, guacamole and a pasta dish. Some products pose a health risk as they contain ingredients not stated on the packaging while one could contain pieces of plastic.
The FSA is urging shoppers with any of the affected items to not eat them and return them to the store where they bought them as soon as possible. When returning recalled items, customers are eligible for a refund, even without a receipt.
Below is a full list of recalled items.
FSA recalled items from Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Lidl
Jack’s Guacamole
Booker Group Limited is recalling Jack’s Guacamole 125g because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The product details are:
Pack size: 125g
Best before: June 24, 2023
The FSA said: "Booker Group Limited is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.
“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."
Mac ‘N’ No Cheese
Asda is recalling OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese because it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The product details are: Pack size: 400g
Use by: June 1, 2 & 3, 2023
The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.”
Chocolate
Lidl is recalling Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts because it may contain pieces of plastic. The FSA said the possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
The product details are:
Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts
Pack size: 100g
Lot number: L3083A112
Best before: December 19, 2023
The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or [email protected]"
Flavoured Fudge
Buttermilk is recalling Buttermilk Speculoos Flavoured Fudge with Biscuit Chunks because it contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.
The recall is specific to England. The product details are:
Buttermilk Speculoos Flavoured Fudge with Biscuit Chunks
Pack size: 175g
Batch code: 79904, 80515, 81058
Best before: February 19, 2024, March 21, 2024, April 20, 2024
The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, please contact Buttermilk on 01208 814505 or [email protected]"