Aldi has cut the price of one of its top selling drinks ahead of the May bank holiday

Published 25th May 2023, 12:39 BST

Aldi has slashed the price of its best-selling prosecco for under five pounds ahead of the bank holiday weekend. Until May 29, shoppers can pick up a bottle of the Costellore Prosecco Spumante for just £4.99 - instead of the usual £6.25.

The drink has recently been recognised by Money Saving Expert’s taste test panel for its ‘lightly balanced’ and ‘more-ish’ qualities. It has been described as having a ‘light, soft and fruity with peach, apple, pear and lemon zest flavours’ making it the ideal companion to appetisers and light bites.

And the bank holiday reductions make Aldi the cheapest supermarket to pick up a bottle of bubbles for Bank Holiday celebrations. Meanwhile, for those wanting to go alcohol-free for bank holiday celebrations, Aldi has extended its Low and No offering to feature a new Zerozecco Rosé for just £2.75 (75cl).

    Aldi’s Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC (£4.99, 75cl) is available in stores nationwide and via Click & Collect from today until May 29.

