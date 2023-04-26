The MP for North West Leicestershire was suspended in January for a tweet which said: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust". A panel found that the tweet breached lobbying rules.

Following the outcome of a disciplinary panel, the Conservatives have announced the MP has been permanently expelled from the party. A party spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the party on 12 April following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

Andrew Bridgen MP who told the House of Commons he thought the vaccination programme should be stopped