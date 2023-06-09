TV veteran Anne Diamond has announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 68-year-old, who currently presents on GB News, revealed her diagnosis and said she’s undergone a double mastectomy.

Speaking to fellow GB News presenter Dan Wooton, she said: "I haven’t been on a world cruise, which is what I know social media has been saying because I’m well known now for loving cruises.

"It’s been a fight against breast cancer. That’s what it’s been. It’s been a long journey. And five months later, I’m still not at the end of the journey, but I’m through it enough to come back to work.”

Diamond recalled the moment she was told of the diagnosis: "I had to go to a breast cancer screening thing later in the morning. I thought I would just go for a mammogram, and a couple of tests and I’d be free in an hour.

“I spent the entire morning at my local hospital where they did everything, biopsies, X-rays, CT scans, a couple of mammograms, everything, and by lunchtime I was still there. And a lovely lady came with a lanyard around her neck that said MacMillan Cancer Care and I knew then it was serious.”