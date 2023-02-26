In their latest series of Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant and Dec once again launched the place on the plane competition. Winners will get the chance to visit Orlando Universal Resort in Florida.

A total of 200 spots will be up for grabs and they will be awarded on air during the shows over the coming weeks. There are also eight spots available through an online competition including the added bonus of winning £75,000.

People who get a ticket will be able to visit the resort, get access to a British Airways exclusive lounge at the airport and much more. They will also get to be at the Saturday Night Takeaway’s series finale taking place from Universal Studios.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway first aired in 2002 and features the Geordie presenters taking part in various sketches and games alongside celebrity guests. The latest run is its 19th series.

How to nominate someone for ‘A Place on the Plane’ for Saturday Night Takeaway

If you know someone who through their community/charity work deserves a place on the plane, you can nominate them for the trip of a lifetime. They can be nominated on the ITV website where you’ll need to fill in the details of why they deserve it.

Place of a plane competition - how to enter

As well as giving away 200 spaces on the show, there is also a prize draw for eight tickets and £75,000 available on the ITV website. The prize draw costs £2 to enter.