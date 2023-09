Two people have been arrested after two dead pigeons were found mutilated with swastikas in a town centre.

The awful incident happened in the riverside market town of St Neots in Cambridgeshire. Authorities are treating it as a hate crime and are continuing their investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports that mutilated and dead birds had been found on August 22. The pigeons are understood to have been dumped next to a wheelie bin in an alleyway near the High Street is St Neots.