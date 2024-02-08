Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda has announced it will be offering a free warming breakfast to their customers in all of their cafes.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We know that at this time of year, customers feel an additional strain on household budgets, especially with the colder weather. Building on our successful collaboration with Quaker in 2023, we’re partnering with the brand once again to demonstrate our support for customers and help to alleviate some of the pressures they face through rising living costs.

“In addition to our popular Kids eat for £1 and the over 60s Winter Warmers £1 Soup and Roll café meals, all our customers can now enjoy a free bowl of porridge and hot drink in over 205 Asda cafes. By bringing back the initiative in 2024 we hope it will prove to be impactful across the winter months for those who need it most.”

The new breakfast offer joins three already successful initiatives available in ASDA Cafe’s, including Kids Eat for £1, £1 Winter Warmers for over 60s and the ‘community cuppa’ for community groups.

What's on offer at Asda?

The initiative will offer customers of all ages a porridge and a hot drink, with 205 Asda cafes participating.

Asda customers will be able to enjoy a free bowl of porridge alongside a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate from 8am to 12pm.

It's come at a timely moment, as the UK faces cold weather over the coming months. The Met Office have recently issued yellow and amber weather warnings for snow and ice in the UK.

The offer which is being delivered in partnership with Quaker will run from Wednesday, February 7 until Wednesday, March 20.

Divesh Parmar, Quaker UK General Manager at PepsiCo, explained: “1 in 4 children are at risk of food security in the UK, and as temperatures drop over winter, we know the very real impact of hunger increases.

“Collaborating closely with retail partners is vital in ensuring shoppers have access to a warm breakfast, so we’re delighted to be taking our partnership with Asda even further this year.

