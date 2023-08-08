Being a part of a team can improve your mental health

Team players have a better support network (22 per cent) and more than one in 10 (13 per cent) credit being part of a team with getting through a hard time in their life.

This rises to an 80 percent boost among disabled people in a team, who are also 33 per cent more likely to say their mental health is good.

Currently, 44 per cent ofpeople in the UK aren’t involved in social, professional, community orinterests-based support networks.

While for 21 per cent, thenumber of teams they belong to has decreased over the past three years,according to the poll of 2,002 adults, of whom 417 considered themselves tohave a disability.

Dr Naomi Humber, head of mental wellbeing at Bupa, which commissioned the study, said: “Being part of a community or team with common interests or goals has a remarkable positive impact on both physical and mental health.

“Group participation and inclusion promotes a sense of belonging and social connection, creating supportive environment that encourages healthy behaviors and motivates individuals to achieve their personal, professional and health goals.”

Those who are part of at least one team or society experience personal, professional and health benefits including feeling happier (30 per cent), more confident (26 per cent) and more likely to achieve their health and fitness goal (15 per cent).

The sense of belonging leads to people feeling more included in society (36 per cent), sociable (35 percent) and valued (34 per cent).

The research also found 30per cent of people have felt a negative impact on their general mental health due to their experience of social exclusion, with many left feeling isolated(41 per cent), sad (41 per cent) and anxious (33 per cent).

People living with disability (72 per cent) are more likely to experience exclusion.

This group is also almost twice as likely to report poor mental health than the wider population, as well as high levels of loneliness (43 per cent), with women (61 per cent) also significantly more likely to report feelings of isolation.

Paralympic Gold medalist Richard Whitehead MBE added: “Being part of a team has been really important for me in reaching my sporting and professional goals.

“Everyone needs a strong team in their corner, whether in their professional or personal lives, and deserves to feel included.

“I know from personal experience that feeling excluded is very harmful, both in terms of mental health and preventing people from reaching their potential.

“And although we’re making progress, it’s not always as easy for disabled people at school, work or in the community, which is why equal opportunities for everyone to be part of a team and feel a sense of belonging is so important.