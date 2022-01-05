Biggest horticultural trends 2022 and equipment new gardeners will need

Happy gardening in 2022

New gardeners will be welcomed into the horticultural community in 2022 and they, along with already established gardeners, will look forward to the trends promised for the new year.

In their 2022 Annual Garden Report Primrose have revealed five rising garden trends that they predict will be hugely popular this year.

Their report analyses over 5.5 million unique online searches on their site’s database to reveal the top flourishing trends.

Gardening Expert at Primrose, Evie Lane, said: "In 2022, we’ll be fusing nature with contemporary design, but in a way that we’ve never done before.

"We’ll get creative with our gardens, combining nature with hints of futuristic style — plus pops of periwinkle and silver chrome.

"As technology continues to grow, we’ll incorporate it in our gardens, too. From smart sprinklers to gardening apps to chrome water spheres, there will be many ways that we combine tech with nature.

"Growing technology will even influence our colour choices in the garden, from flowers to plant pots. We’ve seen a trend of more gardeners searching for periwinkle plants and accessories as a result of the Pantone Colour of the Year, Very Peri.

"Yet another example of how online trends in the digital world can be manifested in our very own gardens."

Five Biggest Horticulture Trends We'll See In 2022

Raw materials

Primrose expect that we’ll see many garden structures made from organic materials in 2022, with searches for ‘hazel hurdles’ seeing the biggest rise (451 per cent) in searches compared to any other garden trend décor.

Hazel hurdles - one of the many garden structures predicted to be made from organic materials in 2022 (photo: Shutterstock)

It’s likely that 2022 will see a surge in materials that can be natural and practical at the same time.

Raw material panels, for example, can act as shade borders for planted areas, privacy screens or accessories to make a more natural-looking garden.

Futuristic contemporary garden décor

2022 is the year of the modernist, with contemporary water features revealed as the most sought after way to add a contemporary stamp to your garden.

Site searches for ‘sphere water feature’ and ‘water blade’ were amongst the most in-demand, increasing by 56 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

Pantone Colour of the Year? Plant Forget-Me-Nots

Forget-me-nots are set to be the most on-trend flower for 2022 (photo: Shutterstock)

As Pantone announced their Colour of the Year as Very Peri, it is unsurprising that forget-me-nots are set to be the most on-trend flower for 2022. Searches for the beautiful blue and purple petalled plant increased by a huge 2,104 per cent, making it Primrose’s most wanted flora.

Fill vertical space

As we continue to develop outdoor spaces, Bris will focus on incorporating décor that’s going to fill blank vertical space in 2022.

Vertical plant care isn’t anything new, but by using obelisks, hazel fencing and rattan screening, gardeners will fill the space above bedding plants without the need to care for more greenery.

Bright and blooming

`Another trend likely in 2022 is 398 per cent rise in vibrant planters in particular (photo: Shutterstock)

The bright and blooming trend is all about colourful bedding plants and piercing planters, especially if you’re dreaming about relaxing in warmer climates – you can create a holiday in your very own garden.

The full report can be accessed by visiting https://www.primrose.co.uk/blossoming-trends-garden-report-2022

Along with the New Year comes new resolutions, and garden experts are giving people across the UK the ultimate starter kit for those looking to get into gardening in 2022.

Experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have put together all of the equipment newbies will need to get started with gardening.

Starting a new hobby can be overwhelming and often people don’t know where to start.

Lucky for you, these garden experts have offered up their list of essentials for first time gardeners.

A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “Taking on new hobbies in the new year is a great way to develop your skills and fill your time. But when it comes to something like gardening, figuring out where to start can be a bit intimidating”.

“There are loads of gardening tools that you may not necessarily need if you’re a beginner”.

“And when it comes to the tools you do need, you can feel overwhelmed with choices”.

“Most things like a spade and a rake are pretty generic, they just need to be sturdy and have a good grip. But when it comes to things like pruning shears and garden hoses, there are more criteria they should fill”.

“Our list gives you the exact information you need if you’re looking to get into gardening in 2022”.

The Ultimate Starter Kit for New Gardeners:

Gloves

Gardening gloves are an essential for new gardeners (photo: Shutterstock)

One of the most obvious pieces of equipment you’ll need are gardening gloves. You can actually find different gloves for different jobs - like weeding versus working with roses.

But for beginners, there’s no need to spend ages researching this - a pair of all season gardening gloves are perfect!

Spade

High on the list for new gardeners is a good garden spade (photo: Shutterstock)

Also high on the list of garden tools is a good spade. Chances are, you’ll use your spade more than any other tool, so be sure to purchase one that will last you a while.

Try to go for a standard digging spade that suits your height and is a suitable weight.

Secateurs

Perfect for the new gardener are sacateurs (photo: Shutterstock)

These are a bit like scissors for the garden and will be what you use to tidy, prune and deadhead your plants. Perfect for managing your plants when they get a bit out of control!

A good set of secateurs will be sharp, have a short handle, feel sturdy to hold and will fit comfortably in one hand. Opt for a spring-loaded pair with a lock to make life easier (and safer!).

Garden fork

A garden fork is an essential for a a gardener (photo: Shutterstock)

Garden forks are used for planting and are when digging to break up and turn compact soil when gardening. These tend to be general purpose and there isn’t one ultimate garden fork that you must get. Just make sure whichever one you decide on is sturdy with a good grip. Remember, if you pick a metal fork, forged tools are stronger than those put together from multiple pieces.

Watering Can

An obvious purcahse for a new gardener is a watering can (photo: Shutterstock)

Another obvious purchase you’ll need to make is a watering can. Again, nothing fancy is needed. Bear in mind that metal watering cans will last longer and are a much more environmentally-friendly purchase than plastic ones.

Rake

Rakes are another essential to include in your starter gardening kit. You’ll use your rake to break down the soil so it’s ready for sowing seeds and even remove debris.

Like the garden fork, ensure your rake has a good grip and is sturdy. We suggest starting with a metal garden rake (and you can always pick up a plastic leaf rake too!).

Hoe

In order to keep your garden free from weeds, you’ll want to purchase a hoe. Ensure the hoe you purchase is fairly long (you can even get extending models). This will give you good reach when you come to use it.

Hose

Once you’ve gotten into gardening a bit, you may want to purchase a garden hose to make watering flower beds easier and quicker.