Currys is giving its customers more for their money this Black Friday with an exciting offer for TV and film buffs. Currys customers can get their hands on a free six month Apple TV+ subscription with every single Black Friday deal purchased until the end of November.

Customers can access Apple TV+ by simply picking up one of thousands of Black Friday deals at Currys up until November 29, 2022. There is no minimum price or category restrictions on the products that the deal can be redeemed against.

After its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honoured with 280 wins and 1,200 awards nominations so far to date.

Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner ‘CODA’ and record-breaking Emmy Award winner ‘Ted Lasso’. If you like your sport then you can also catch ’Friday Night Baseball’.

Most Popular

In the run up to Christmas you’ll also be able to catch Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell which is a new take on the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ story, told from the perspective of the ghosts. It comes out on the streaming service on November 18, 2022.

Currys is offering a free AppleTV+ subscription to its customers during Black Friday

Currys Black Friday offers have already started and tech lovers will be pleased to know that there’s a wide range of products already available in the sale, from TVs and tablets to PCs and laptops. As well as discounts on some of the latest tech, there is a selection of household items and kitchenware from vacuum cleaners to freezers.

Advertisement

Standout deals include:

As one of the biggest retailers on the UK market, Currys Black Friday deals are always broad and extensive. It’s worth remembering that while there are some great deals to be had right now, there will still be some offers that are saved for the day itself too.