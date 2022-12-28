The grandson of reggae music legend Bob Marley has died at the age of just 31. Jo Mersa was reportedly found dead in his car after suffering a suspected asthma attack, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Jo, who is also a reggae artist, is the son of Stephen Marley and the grandson of iconic musician Bob Marley. Jamaica-based journalist Abka Fitz-Henley tweeted yesterday to say the artist had been found “unresponsive” in a vehicle.

South Florida radio station WZP claimed to confirm the news about Mr Mersa and that he had died of a suspected asthma attack. The station posted the news to their Instagram page.

The post read: "Update: Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Jo’Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has passed away unexpectedly from an asthma attack. He was found in his vehicle earlier this morning. Known for his hit “Burn It Down” the reggae artist leaves behind his wife and daughter. We send our deepest condolences to the Marley family during this difficult time.”

Jo was born in Kingston, Jamaica on March 12 1991. He followed in his family’s rich musical footsteps with the release of his debut album ‘Comfortable’ in 2014.

