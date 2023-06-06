New footage shows the aftermath of a huge gas explosion in Bournemouth. The explosion rocked homes and left a woman seriously injured as she was buried in the rubble.

The huge blast blew out the windows of an end of terrace home on Gunville Crescent, Muscliffe, Bournemouth. The incident happened at around 9.40am on Tuesday, March 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman in her early 50s was rushed to hospital in an ambulance while her neighbours were evacuated from the scene. Local witnesses said they heard a “big boom” that shook their homes.

Witnesses saw others help the woman in her 50s escape the debris she was under. They wrote on social media: “[It] happened at about 9.30am this morning.

Most Popular

“I heard a big boom, came outside and some guys were already in there helping the lady who lives there! She was trapped under rubble.”

Another wrote: “Thank god for Mike who bravely went inside the property. We heard him shouting for help so my daughter and I went to help and called emergency services.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that one person was taken to hospital following the explosion. They said: “We were called at 09.53hrs to an incident in the Muscliffe area. We sent a double-crew land ambulance, air ambulance, critical care car, operations officer and doctor. One individual was taken by land ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.”

Katie Lobban, from gas network company SGN, said engineers from the company had visited the property this morning. She added that it was too early to speculate the cause of the blast.

She said: “Following reports of an explosion in Gunville Crescent, Bournemouth, our engineers joined the emergency services on site earlier this morning. We understand the homeowner who was in the house at the time has been taken to hospital, our thoughts are with them.

“It’s too early to speculate as to what has happened, and we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause. Our engineers are carrying out essential checks to make the situation safe for the local community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement