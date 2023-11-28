Some of our favourite shops will be closing their doors this Boxing Day.

While Boxing Day presents an opportunity for people to go out shopping and find the best sales, not all shops will actually be open on the day this year.

Many retailers across the country will be closing their doors this Boxing Day, in order to allow their staff members to spend more time with their loved ones this festive season.

So, to make sure you don’t venture to your favourite shop to find it’s doors shut, here is a list of the shops that will be closed on December 26.

1 . Shops have confirmed closure on Boxing Day 2023. Shops have confirmed closure on Boxing Day 2023. Photo Sales

2 . Aldi Aldi have confirmed that they will be closed on Boxing Day 2023. Photo Sales

3 . Waitrose Another supermarket confirmed to be closed on Boxing Day 2023 is Waitrose. Photo Sales

4 . Lidl Lidl will be following suit and closing their supermarket doors on Boxing Day 2023. Photo Sales