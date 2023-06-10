Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh has died at the age of 52, according to reports. The actor was known for starring as Dennis Markowski in the hit series.

The actor and comedian’s family told TMZ he died at home in Michigan in his sleep on June 1 after a heart attack. The 52-year-old did not have a history of heart issues, according to the family, who described his death as very sudden.

In a statement, his family said: "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.”

Batayeh starred in three episodes of Breaking Bad in 2011 as the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat, which was a coverup for a huge meth lab operation.

Batayeh was also known for his comedic sketches and for being a voice actor. Throughout his impressive career, he made appearances in movies including American Dreamz and Detroit Unleaded, and on TV shows including The Bernie Mac Show and CSI: Miami.

According to an online obituary , Bateyeh is survived by five siblings and a large extended family. Following the announcement, Batayeh’s former colleagues and co-stars paid tribute to the actor.

Hollywood director and friend of Batayeh, Rola Nashef, wrote on Facebook: "A devastating loss of a huge life - Mike Batayeh, you were everybody’s friend.

"And I mean everybody. There isn’t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn’t make laugh, think, inspire and root for."

Yorg Kerasiotis, who starred with Batayeh in Detroit Unleaded, wrote: