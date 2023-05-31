News you can trust since 1904
Betting odds reveals there is one clear Britain's Got Talent winner.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 31st May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals are in full swing and two acts already have their places confirmed for the anticipated grand final. 

Before the live shows, the semi-finalists were decided by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli during a deliberation at the London Palladium.

However, only one winner will receive a huge £250,000 cash prize and a spot at Royal Variety Performance.

The four acts who have made it to the final so far are singers Amy Lou and Olivia Lynes, professional dancer Musa Motha and comedian Viggo Venn.

    According to latest betting figures, Musa Motha is a front runner to win the series after he performed his inspirational dance on Monday night (May 29).

    Golden buzzer act and 13-year-old singer Malakai Bayoh is also likely to take the spot in the competition as well as dance group Ghetto kids.

    Britain’s Got Talent continues on Wednesday night (May 31) on ITV1 at 8pm.

