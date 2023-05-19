Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting his very own biopic. The army vet soared to fame during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK he walked 100 laps of his garden aged 99 to raise money for the NHS.

Sir Tom was inspired after receiving treatment from the NHS for skin cancer and a fractured hip. He initially set out to raise just £1,000 for nurses working on the frontline during the first lockdown in the UK.

However, he gained notoriety nationwide, and he eventually raised a staggering £32.7 million for the cause. Less than a year after his triumph, he sadly died in February 2021 aged 100.

And now his full life, including growing up in Yorkshire to serving in World War II, his rise to fame in 2020 and being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II will be played out in a biopic.

Richard Loncraine, whose past work includes Finding Your Feet will direct the feature, with filming set to get underway in the UK, Thailand and Barbados in Autumn meaning it may be some time before it’s on our screens.

Writers Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard said to Screen Daily: “With his motto, ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’, Sir Tom inspired us to adapt his unique and inspirational life story for the screen.

