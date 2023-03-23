Casualty is set to welcome a host of new characters through its doors, including Barney Walsh, son of the host of ITV’s The Chase, Bradley Walsh. The new nursing recruits are set to be seen by BBC viewers on the small screen from April.

One of the new additions is accident-prone Cameron, who is not as confident as his colleagues and fears he has gone one step too far when he arrives at the hospital. He is played by Barney Walsh, who recently starred in The Larkins and Death in Paradise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next new recruit is Jodie who is set to undergo a storyline on the show involving the nurse struggling to keep her personal and professional life separate. She will be played by Anna Chell, who played The Bay’s Kerry Lockwood in 2022.

Sarah Seggari - of I Hate Suzie (2020) fame - will also join the Casualty family and will undergo the role of “straight talking and confident” Rida. Grantchester star Eddie Joe-Robinson also joins the cast as the “ambitious and glory-hungry” Ryan.

Most Popular

But the good news does not end there, as a fan-favourite of past Casualty series and episodes is set to make a groundbreaking return. Jaye Jacobs will be back as fun-loving nurse Donna Jacksons, a name fans will remember from Holby City. She said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a legendary show.”

How to watch Casualty

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of new characters including the son of The Chase host Bradley Wash and a fan-favourite from BBC’s Holby City - Credit: BBC