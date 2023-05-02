One day after King Charles is crowned, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a live concert that will also be seen in more than 100 countries around the world, and attended by 20,000 members of the public. The concert will feature stars such as Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, Take That and more.

The Coronation Concert stage design has now been unveiled, taking the form of an abstract Union Jack, according to the BBC. Above the Union Flag stage is “a halo-like screen that envelops the roof and symbolises The Crown protecting The Nation”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claire Popplewell, creative director for BBC Studios Events Productions said: "We think we’ve come up with a stage which is fitting for an event of such historical and national importance. It gives us the perfect base to stage a really wonderful celebration and I hope those either lucky enough to attend in person or the viewers watching from home have a great night and enjoy the party. The live audience will play an important role in the show as well. We hope His Majesty likes it. It’s in his back garden!”

During the concert, Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists who will perform in front of 20,000 members of the public, including guests from various affiliated charities. The concert will also see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites alongside world-class entertainers and performers.

Most Popular

When is the Coronation Concert?

The Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, one day after the coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coronation concert stage

How to watch the Coronation Concert