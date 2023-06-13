An 18-litre saloon railway coach has been renovated by an English couple

A couple have snapped up a disused railway station and transformed a coach into a classy 1960s vintage retreat. Train enthusiasts can now stay in the once derelict station for £202-a-night.

Owners Cecilia, 50, and her husband Paul, 60, purchased Rowden Mill Station, in Bromyard, North Herefordshire, after searching for a year to find a unique location to build a holiday let business.

The railway station - which closed in 1953 - was renovated by a family before Cecilia and Paul moved in, but the couple have still been busy. After buying an 18-litre saloon railway coach, they refurbished the interior in a vintage style and fitted it with 1960s furniture.

Cecilia and Paul stumbled across the railway station in 2017 and couldn’t believe their luck. They spent a year renovating what was originally a parcel office and the station building that passengers waited for trains in.

The station still has the existing canopy and guests enter the station building through what was the booking office. The couple spent 21 months renovating the coach which they described as an “empty shell” inside.

The pair sourced antique furniture to be in keeping with the history of the coach – which had been used by railway engineers. It sleeps four and guests can stay for £405 for two nights - and also includes a £100 deposit.

Alongside this, the station also has a studio space for two called the parcel office – which can be booked for £205 for a weekend. Cecilia and Paul are also renovating a GWR brake van for further guests to stay in.

