Sony have shared the date for their upcoming PlayStation Showcase and it’s closer than expected

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 17th May 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read

Sony has announced the date for the next PlayStation Showcase which will show off new games and technology. In a blog post, the company has revealed that they will be live-streaming their Showcase next week.

The news comes just weeks after their rival Xbox announced the Xbox Showcase for mid-June. The PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast on Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm in the UK.

Sony’s PlayStation Showcase will run for “a bit over an hour” and will focus on games coming to the PS5 and PSVR 2. The gaming company has remained vague about what is expected during the event but teased that the broadcast will look at games “in development from top studios around the world.”

PlayStation.blog also revealed that fans can expect to see several new creations for PlayStation Studios as well as games coming from its third-party partners and indie creators. Sony currently has several games in the works including the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

    The last PlayStation Showcase was broadcast in September 2021, with huge game announcements made including God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 so it’s expected that the livestream will feature some huge game announcements from Sony.

    How to watch the PlayStation Showcase

    PlayStation have announced the date of the next PlayStation ShowcasePlayStation have announced the date of the next PlayStation Showcase
    Sony’s PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast live on Wednesday, May 24, at 9pm UK time. The live event will be available to watch on the PlayStation YouTube channel or on the PlayStation Twitch channel.

