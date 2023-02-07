Serial rapist and ex-Met Police officer David Carrick has been given 36 life sentences and will serve more than 30 years in prison for offences against 12 women. The 48-year-old was branded a “monster” who carried out a “catalogue of violent and brutal sex offences” against 12 women over the span of nearly two decades.

Carrick’s victims described in court how they were raped, degraded and controlled, fearing that the ex-policeman was too “ powerful” for them to report him. Carrick pleaded guilty at Southwick Crown Court to 49 charges - including 24 counts of rape.

According to Sky News , judge Justice Cheema-Grub said during sentencing: "These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty.

"Behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness, you took monstrous advantage of women drawn into intimate relationships with you. You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted many women, some you barely knew.

“You behaved as if you were untouchable. You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you."

The case is the latest scandal for the Met Police following the murder of Sarah Everard who was killed by then-serving officer Wayne Couzens. The police force was forced to apologise following reports that they failed to sack Carrick after he came to police attention for over nine incidents before he was prosecuted.

All of his admitted crimes occurred while he was working for the force and the Met sacked the officer following his guilty pleas. He told one girlfriend he “was the safest person she could be with” before holding a handgun to her head and raping her repeatedly.

He threatened another victim with his police baton and sent her a photograph of his work issued firearm, saying: “Remember, I am the boss.”

CPS statement on David Carrick sentencing

Former Met Officer David Carrick. Credit: Met Police

In response to the sentencing, Peter Burt, Head of the Complex Casework Unit at CPS Thames and Chiltern, said:

“Today David Carrick has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years.

“We’ve heard the accounts of the women who suffered at Carrick’s hands. We cannot undo the pain they have endured, but we hope this can be a first step to rebuilding their lives knowing he can’t harm them- or any other woman - again.

“We would not be where we are today without them taking that step forward and providing the vital evidence needed to prosecute Carrick. With their strikingly similar accounts, we worked with police to build such a strong case against Carrick that he had to admit what he had done.

