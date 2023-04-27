Fans of the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham finally got a long-awaited update on season two. Following Wrexham FC’s iconic win just last week, Disney+ confirmed that fans won’t have to wait long for another season.

American actor, Rob McElhenney who co-owns the club with fellow moviestar, Ryan Reynolds, announced on social media that season two of Welcome to Wrexham will return to our screens next year when he tweeted: “Oops. Sorry. Tonight is the last episode of season 1 of Welcome to Wrexham. Season 2 will return next year.”

The popular TV docu-series follows Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they tackle trials and tribulations when taking over Wrexham FC in 2021. The duo first teamed up to buy Wrexham in November 2020 and gained control in January 2021.

The move earned them mass publicity and made for great viewing and the show was a smash hit when it was released last year.

The first season of Welcome to Wrexham followed the side’s National League promotion bid in the 2021/22 season across 18 episodes. Those who have yet to watch beware there are spoilers ahead.

The Welsh team fell short in the series after losing 4-3 to Grimsby Town in the play-off semi finals. However, Wrexham came back strong this season and confirmed their promotion back to the Football League as fifth tier champions thanks to a 3-1 victory against Boreham Wood.

Season two will no doubt cover Wrexham’s successful promotion bid from the National League, with the club having ended their 15-year exile from the Football League to return to League Two.

So, when can you watch Welcome to Wrexham season two? Here’s everything you need to know.

Welcome to Wrexham season two release date

Disney+ confirmed that the second season would be coming this year in an Instagram post alongside a caption that read: “Spoiler alert. Coming in 2023, season 2 is going to be WILD. Catch up on the journey so far with season 1 of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham on Disney+.”

Given the fact the first episode of the first season aired on August 24, 2022, there is some speculation that the second season could release around a similar time in 2023.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham

The first season is available to stream on Disney+ now. Those hoping to catch the latest series the moment it drops can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language.