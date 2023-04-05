Plenty of people will have ordered items online and are expecting it to be delivered in the next few days. However, as Easter approaches, now it’s a good time to know if your mail will be in your hands some time soon or if you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Royal Mail delivers to more than 29 million addresses in the UK, six days a week - excluding Sundays. The company delivered roughly 1.4 billion packages in the UK and 152 parcels worldwide throughout 2021 to 2022, reports Statista.

With supermarket closures, travel mayhem and Royal Mail delays, this time of the year can be a little bit stressful. To make things easier, we have put together a run-down of whether Royal Mail is set to deliver parcels over the busy four-day weekend.

Are Royal Mail delivering parcels on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Unfortunately, Royal Mail will not be open for deliveries or collection on Good Friday or Easter Monday, Customers will most likely need to wait until Saturday, April 8 or Tuesday, April 11 to receive their online purchases.

Will the Post Offices be open over the Easter weekend?

Most Post Offices will be closed on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday. Local branches, and those found inside bigger stores or convenience shops, will be operating at reduced hours over the Easter weekend.